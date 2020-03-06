Mosquito menace uncontrolled







Mosquitoes are continuing their ruthless attack on Dhaka's inhabitants. The weather is warming up; there is an occasional splash of rain. The ideal state for mosquito breeding is created within the ponds and sewers of the city this time of the year.



There is no doubt that mosquitoes are a serious problem for Dhaka, not just for now but for all time, because they are a nuisance and also they create serious health risks. Indeed, the mosquito menace contributes significantly to the lack of liveability in the capital city, and there is never any respite from the problem.



Mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya have taken an incalculable toll on not just our capital city, but the entire country, with hospitals finding themselves overburdened with patients, straining our health care infrastructure.











Last year, the country witnessed the shocking dengue outbreak, which can be blamed largely on the city corporations. Stagnant pools of water keep forming all over the city every time it rains, and if that remains the case, the mosquito problem will keep coming back every year, no matter how many mosquitoes we manage to kill. In the same time, the authority concern should pay heed the nuisance seriously and relief the dwellers from the mosquito biting.



Md Zillur Rahaman

