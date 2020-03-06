

Imran Rahman



Being convinced on wolf's logic other bulls left the black bull alone and the hungry wolf easily made it his prey. The opportunist wolf was looking for another occasion to set apart rest two bulls from each other. He somehow seduced the white one that white is the most superior of all colours and friendship of any white skinned other than white skinned belittles its nobility. Upon hearing the wolf the white bull began to avoid the brown one. This is how the wolf finally fulfilled his goal.



In fact Muslims are badly in need of unity which has been in different times torn apart over their factional differences paving the way for the imperialist forces to successfully implement their `divide and rule' policy. Still today, just over difference of line of practice of same religion, Muslims forgetful of the fact that they all belong to same book of faith are heard to enter into grouping and internal clashes which sometimes outweigh the core spirit of Islam often resulting in destruction of mosques and pricing lives. Prolonged rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran, two influential Muslim majorities over regional supremacy has day by day intensified the Middle East crises inviting western forces to intervene.



Added misfortune is the words 'human rights' and 'extremism' in dealing Muslims demonstrates double standard. Any rightful protest waged by Muslims in defence of their self-security and interests is deemed as extremism and indiscriminate killing of Muslims moves little so called hawkers of human rights. As if the Muslims do not worth human rights. Indifferent occasions these human rights proponents are heard to quote holy words of Jesus, Buddha or Krishnain their speech not Prophet Muhammad (PBH). Why?

Story of three bulls and a wolf

My personal observation is that the behaviour of current Indian government is like a man who having failed to fight with his professional opponent in office vents anger on own housewife and children at home. Being unable to handle Pakistan, Indian government has targeted its own people. Cowardice! One thing has to be put in mind that BJP government is much more anti-Muslim in question of Pakistan than other Islamic countries. They don't mind their cricket team to play with Bangladesh or Afghanistan. But they are more Hindu to take on Pakistan!



Bangladesh government's stand on Muslim repression in India has already started drawing flaks. The government is under severe internal pressure not to allow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to join "Mujib Borsho", the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. In recognition to India's contribution during our Liberation War in 1971 someone representing India is always welcome in this program. But as Bangabandhu was a pure Muslim, question can come forward how can a person with extreme anti-Muslim hatred in his own country join a program in another country to respect a Muslim? Both our government and Naredra Modi by now must have felt the pulse of our people.



The way Modi led BJP is transforming India into a Hindu state is ominous for the future of entire region. This will heighten the risk of religion based party in power in the neighbouring states of India opening up a hotbed for extremism.

A great curiosity among the diplomats and political analysts world-wide has surfaced surrounding the meeting recently held between US boss Donald Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modi. To many of them this meeting is the hint of a new world order aiming at containing China's ongoing geostrategic influence in the region.



Another reason behind their curiosity is Trump alike Modi is also anti-Muslim. Both of them are subjected to their instincts than reason. Indeed it can be better said; deal signed during his tour of India is a deal between 'birds of same feather flock together'. Let's wait for the next Sino-Pak summit in June to arrive at a conclusion whether it would be the nest world order.



The writer is poet



















