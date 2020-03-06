

Punish the coal thieves



The report also unearthed that a total of 23 former and serving Bangladesh Coal Mining Company Limited officials are being tried for the disappearance of the coal though they repeatedly sought to explain it as system loss. Here the million dollar questions - the irregularity had continued for well over 13 years and how come it remained a secret? And who are the members of this sinister syndicate involved in stealing the country's coal.



However, the perpetrators' names have not been revealed but CAB energy adviser and other experts said that a large number of government employees were involved in stealing coal from the Barapukuria coal mine. In short, it is another horrific tale of institutionalised crime being committed right under the nose of the government by its dubious officials.

Despite the considerable rise in salaries and benefits in government services, numerous employees are still involved in corruption. Last year we have witnessed the magnitude of corruption by the officers in Rooppur Power Plant. Barapukuria culprits must be held accountable for all the wrongdoings and brought to book immediately. They have stolen and made money by looting natural resources belonging to the nation.











Not to mention, the production of power supplied to the northern region was largely dependent on the availability of coal from the coal mining company. In 2018, severe power crisis gripped the northern region after it suddenly turned out that the coal mining company had no coal reserve left. The recent CAB report also hints at other un-investigated big-scale corruption which may well be thwarting our development progress.



