Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:13 AM
Home Countryside

Woman kills self in Noakhali

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Mar 5: A woman killed self by jumping into flame in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
Deceased Setara Begum, 34, was the wife of Sakhayet Ullah of Dakkhin Char Kachchhapia Village in the upazila.




Locals said Setara, mother of three children, had been suffering from mental disorders. Earlier, she tried to commit suicide several times, but family members prevented her from doing so.
She created a fire torching straws in the afternoon, jumped into it, and was seriously injured.
She was rushed to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex where she was declared dead.
Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of Char Jabbar Police Station Shahed Uddin said the body was sent to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



