Woman kills self in Noakhali





Deceased Setara Begum, 34, was the wife of Sakhayet Ullah of Dakkhin Char Kachchhapia Village in the upazila.









Locals said Setara, mother of three children, had been suffering from mental disorders. Earlier, she tried to commit suicide several times, but family members prevented her from doing so.

She created a fire torching straws in the afternoon, jumped into it, and was seriously injured.

She was rushed to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex where she was declared dead.

