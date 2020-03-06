Obituary      









BARISHAL, Mar 5: Abdur Rahim Khan Badsha, 63, a senior lawyer of District Bar Association, died on Wednesday night due to heart failure.

His namaj-e-janaza was held on Judge Court compound on Thursday at 11am.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in Karapur Village of Barishal Sadar Upazila.

He left behind wife, one son, three daughters to mourn his death.



Advocate Wasek Munshi



Advocate Wasek Munshi, 67, a senior lawyer of District Bar Association, died on Tuesday night at 11pm due to heart failure.

His namaj-e-janaza was held on Wednesday at 11am on bar association premises. Later, he was buried at Barishal Muslim Graveyard after Zuhr prayer.

He left behind wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.



















