Campaign on Intâ€™l Womenâ€™s Day held



To mark the International Women’s Day on March 8 next, a human chain was formed on Collectorate Building premises in Laxmipur Town on Thursday. photo: observer

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: On the occasion, upazila administration and Women Affairs Department jointly organised a gathering on upazila parishad premises in the morning.

It was addressed by Upazila Chairman Manjur Alam Khan, upazila Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary (GS) Safizol Islam, and Union Parishad Chairman and Upazila AL Organising Secretary Hamidur Rahman Tipu.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: On the occasion, upazila administration, Women Affairs Department and Jatiya Mahila Sangstha, upazila unit, jointly organised a gathering on the upazila parishad premises in the morning.

It was addressed by Upazila Chairman Md Moazzem Hossen Palash, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Shibli Sadik, Upazila Women Affairs Officer Shahnaz Akhter, Upazila Coordinator of Jatiya Mahila Sangstha Jasmine Begum, upazila Mahila AL President Juena Ahmed, and Upazila Juba Mahila League President Piara Begum Shanta.

KATHALIA, JHALAKATI: On the occasion, upazila administration and Women Affairs Department jointly organised a meeting at upazila auditorium where Upazila Chairman Md Emadul Haque Monir was present as chief guest and UNO Akanda Md Faisal Uddin was in the chair.

Among others, Upazila Women Affairs Officer Anwara Begum delivered the welcome speech at the meeting. Later, a colourful rally was brought out in the town.

KISHOREGANJ: On the occasion, a human chain was formed in the town on Thursday.

District Women Affairs Officer Md Mamunur Rashid chaired the programme.

It was also addressed, among others, by district Mahila AL GS Bilkis Begum, Chairman of Jatiya Mahila Sangstha, district unit, Mansura Zaman Nuton, Sadar Upazila Vice-Chairman Masuma Akhter, Executive Director of Durbar Mahila Sangstha Hasina Hayder Chameli, District Mahila Sramik League President Dr Rubi Akhter, and District Mahila AL members Fatema Begum and Khaleda Akhter.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: On the occasion, upazila administration and Women Affairs Department jointly organised a gathering on the upazila parishad premises in the morning.

It was addressed by Upazila Women Affairs Officer Sohely Pervin, Upazila Livestock Officer Krishna Mohan Halder, Upazila Coordinator of Mohideb Juba Samaj Sanjay Kumar Das, and Technical Officer (Health) Shahnaz Begum.

NETRAKONA: On the occasion, district administration and Women Affairs Department jointly organised a gathering in front of Old Collectorate Building at Mokterpara of the town in the morning.

It was addressed by Additional District Magistrate Md Abdullah Al Mahmud, Chairman of Jatiya Mahila Sangstha, district unit, Syeda Beauty, Centre Manager of Bangladesh Nari Progati Sangha Mrinal Chakraborty, District Nari Nirjaton Protirodh Committee Secretary Alpona Begum, and BRAC's District Officer Probal Saha.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: On the occasion, upazila administration and Women Affairs Department brought out a rally from the upazila parishad premises in the morning.

Later, a gathering was held at the same place with Upazila Women Affairs Officer Abul Ohab in the chair.

Among others, Upazila Vice Chairman Md Moshiur Rahman Mridha, Woman Vice Chairman Asma Akhter, and Pirojpur Zila Parishad Member Rokeya Begum also spoke at the programme.























International Women's Day will be observed in the country as elsewhere in the globe on March 8 next. In this connection, different campaign programmes including gathering, rally and human chain were held in different districts of the country on Thursday.DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: On the occasion, upazila administration and Women Affairs Department jointly organised a gathering on upazila parishad premises in the morning.It was addressed by Upazila Chairman Manjur Alam Khan, upazila Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary (GS) Safizol Islam, and Union Parishad Chairman and Upazila AL Organising Secretary Hamidur Rahman Tipu.KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: On the occasion, upazila administration, Women Affairs Department and Jatiya Mahila Sangstha, upazila unit, jointly organised a gathering on the upazila parishad premises in the morning.It was addressed by Upazila Chairman Md Moazzem Hossen Palash, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Shibli Sadik, Upazila Women Affairs Officer Shahnaz Akhter, Upazila Coordinator of Jatiya Mahila Sangstha Jasmine Begum, upazila Mahila AL President Juena Ahmed, and Upazila Juba Mahila League President Piara Begum Shanta.KATHALIA, JHALAKATI: On the occasion, upazila administration and Women Affairs Department jointly organised a meeting at upazila auditorium where Upazila Chairman Md Emadul Haque Monir was present as chief guest and UNO Akanda Md Faisal Uddin was in the chair.Among others, Upazila Women Affairs Officer Anwara Begum delivered the welcome speech at the meeting. Later, a colourful rally was brought out in the town.KISHOREGANJ: On the occasion, a human chain was formed in the town on Thursday.District Women Affairs Officer Md Mamunur Rashid chaired the programme.It was also addressed, among others, by district Mahila AL GS Bilkis Begum, Chairman of Jatiya Mahila Sangstha, district unit, Mansura Zaman Nuton, Sadar Upazila Vice-Chairman Masuma Akhter, Executive Director of Durbar Mahila Sangstha Hasina Hayder Chameli, District Mahila Sramik League President Dr Rubi Akhter, and District Mahila AL members Fatema Begum and Khaleda Akhter.FULBARI, KURIGRAM: On the occasion, upazila administration and Women Affairs Department jointly organised a gathering on the upazila parishad premises in the morning.It was addressed by Upazila Women Affairs Officer Sohely Pervin, Upazila Livestock Officer Krishna Mohan Halder, Upazila Coordinator of Mohideb Juba Samaj Sanjay Kumar Das, and Technical Officer (Health) Shahnaz Begum.NETRAKONA: On the occasion, district administration and Women Affairs Department jointly organised a gathering in front of Old Collectorate Building at Mokterpara of the town in the morning.It was addressed by Additional District Magistrate Md Abdullah Al Mahmud, Chairman of Jatiya Mahila Sangstha, district unit, Syeda Beauty, Centre Manager of Bangladesh Nari Progati Sangha Mrinal Chakraborty, District Nari Nirjaton Protirodh Committee Secretary Alpona Begum, and BRAC's District Officer Probal Saha.BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: On the occasion, upazila administration and Women Affairs Department brought out a rally from the upazila parishad premises in the morning.Later, a gathering was held at the same place with Upazila Women Affairs Officer Abul Ohab in the chair.Among others, Upazila Vice Chairman Md Moshiur Rahman Mridha, Woman Vice Chairman Asma Akhter, and Pirojpur Zila Parishad Member Rokeya Begum also spoke at the programme.