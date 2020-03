SIRAJGANJ, Mar 5: A mobile court fined a man for illegally lifting sand from the Ichhamoti River at Soraichandi Village under Shialkol Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate of the mobile court Md Anisur Rahman conducted the drive and fined a sand trader Md Alam Tk 50,000.