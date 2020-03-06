Video
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:13 AM
Home Countryside

Solar power changes life of char people

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 5: Solar power is materialising the dreams of local char people.
It has appeared as a blessing for them as it is changing their life.
People living in many hard-to-reach villages on the Padma riverbanks in Paba, Godagari and Bagha upazilas of Rajshahi and Sadar and Shibganj upazilas of Chapainawabganj District are enjoying different facilities of solar power.
"I could not even think about electricity a decade ago. But now it has become a reality as the villagers can avail it," said Abu Kalam, a solar power user at Char Mazar Diar Village in Paba Upazila.
He added the villagers are benefitting from the uninterrupted power generated from solar panel.
Housewives Monwara Begum of Char Nowshera Village and Anjuara Khatun of Char Hanumantanagar Village said they are getting uninterrupted power supply using solar technology.
Union Parishad Chairman Md Sanaullah said about 35,000 people live in six villages, and of them, about 15,000 have got power connections. The villages are- Ashariadaha, Panipar, Bhubanpara, Kanpara, Hanumantanagar, and Nowshera.
He said the villagers and the owners of the solar power units neither suffer from low-voltage nor load-shedding, and some of them are crushing paddy at night using electricity from solar panels.


