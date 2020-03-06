Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:13 AM
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a madrasa student were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Bogura and Barishal, in two days.  
BOGURA: A madrasa student was killed in an accident on the Dhunat-Sonamukhi Road in Bharanshahi Bypass Tinmatha area under Dhunat Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Rahmat Ullah, 11, was the son of Mithu Mondal of Rangamati Village under Elangi Union in the upazila, and a resident student of a local madrasa.
Sources said the deceased was going to a local park riding a bicycle in the morning. On the way, a nosimon (locally-made vehicle) dashed the bicycle in the said area, leaving the student seriously injured.
He was rushed to Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Dhunat Police Station Ismail Hossen said they handed over the body to the family members.
BARISHAL: An easy-bike driver was killed in an accident on the Agailjhara-Gopalganj Road near Ramghar area in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Arobindu Ojha, 45, was the son of Anil Ojha of Purba Paishar Haat Village in the upazila.
Police said the deceased was going to Agailjhara driving his easy-bike. When he reached the said area, the easy-bike collided head-on with a goods-laden trolley, leaving him seriously injured.
Later, he died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. Hearing the news, transport workers blocked the road. Police seized both the vehicles.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC rejects Minni’s plea to transfer Rifat murder case
Woman kills self in Noakhali
Obituary      
Campaign on Int’l Women’s Day held
One fined for lifting sand
Solar power changes life of char people
Two killed in road mishaps
Man to die for murder


Latest News
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
B’baria road crash claims 6 lives
Dubai ruler ordered abduction of daughters-UK judge
Former UN secretary-general Javier Perez de Cuellar dies
Delhi violence death toll rises to 53
Coronavirus: special prayers after Jumma on Friday
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
Italy v England matches postponed
India confirms Modi’s Dhaka visit
Modi should reconsider his Dhaka visit: Mosharraf
Most Read News
Entrepreneurship as a career for the youngsters
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Showbiz bears brunt of Coronavirus outbreak
Deputy secretary found dead at home
HC wants to know steps on coronavirus prevention
CU BCL clash leaves 20 hurt; 52 held
77 arrested from Dhaka for drug abuse
Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her access
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
New gas field in B'baria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft