Two killed in road mishaps





BOGURA: A madrasa student was killed in an accident on the Dhunat-Sonamukhi Road in Bharanshahi Bypass Tinmatha area under Dhunat Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Rahmat Ullah, 11, was the son of Mithu Mondal of Rangamati Village under Elangi Union in the upazila, and a resident student of a local madrasa.

Sources said the deceased was going to a local park riding a bicycle in the morning. On the way, a nosimon (locally-made vehicle) dashed the bicycle in the said area, leaving the student seriously injured.

He was rushed to Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhunat Police Station Ismail Hossen said they handed over the body to the family members.

BARISHAL: An easy-bike driver was killed in an accident on the Agailjhara-Gopalganj Road near Ramghar area in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Arobindu Ojha, 45, was the son of Anil Ojha of Purba Paishar Haat Village in the upazila.

Police said the deceased was going to Agailjhara driving his easy-bike. When he reached the said area, the easy-bike collided head-on with a goods-laden trolley, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. Hearing the news, transport workers blocked the road. Police seized both the vehicles.

























