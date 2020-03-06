Man to die for murder

TANGAIL, Mar 5: A court here on Monday sentenced a man to death and also fined him Tk 1 lakh for killing his wife in 2012.

Convict Ashraful Islam, 27, is the son of Shahjahan Mia of Gorasin Village in Delduar Upazila of the district.

The court also acquitted two others from the charge.

Court sources said the convict strangled his wife Saleha, 24, to death over Tk 5 lakh dowry on August 18, 2012.

On the same day, the victim's father Abdus Samad filed a murder case accusing Ashraful, his mother Achhia Begum and cousin Yakub Ali with Delduar Police Station.



