Four found dead in 4 dists





DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the hanging body of a Secondary School Certificate candidate from her own house in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Surma was the daughter of Ruhul Amin of Ward No. 4 Masjid Bari area under Charpata Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Ruhul Amin went to work at around 7am. At that time, Surma was alone in the house as her mother and sister went to see the doctor in Bhola. At around 10am, Ruhul Amin returned home and discovered the hanging body of her.

Being informed, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Md Bazlar Rahman and Sub-Inspector Nazrul Islam recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police seized Surma's mobile phone, though her family members claimed she had no phone, said the OC.

However, the deceased's father lodged an unnatural death case with Daulatkhan PS in this connection.

NABIGANJ, HABIGANJ: Police recovered the body of a young man from a road beside Bibiana Electricity Plant in Nabiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Zahed Mia, son of Rafiq Mia of Paharpur Village under Aushkandi Union in the Upazila.

Police sources said locals discovered the body in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon. A massive injury mark was found in the deceased's head. Police assumed a group of miscreants killed him with sharp weapons on Wednesday night.

Senior Assistant Superintend of Police (Nabiganj and Bahubal Circle) Parvez Alam Chowdhury said Zahed was killed in a planned way. However, police are investigating on this issue.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered a college student's hanging body from Bagha Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Tanvir Ahmed, 22, was a degree second year student at Shah Doula Government Degree College, and the son of Jafar Iqbal of Kaligram Village in the upazila.

Locals found Tanvir hanging from a mango tree near their home about 11am and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Bagha PS OC Nazrul Islam.

Meanwhile, family sources said Tanvir was a drug addict. They used to rebuke him over the issue. He might have killed self following the matter, the sources added.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered a farmer's body, tied up in hands and legs, from a pond in Solonga area of the district on Wednesday, two days after his missing.

Deceased Hajji Idris Ali, 60, was the son of late Nazir Uddin Sarker of Koimajhuria Village in the upazila.

Deceased's nephew Mokul Ali said as Idris Ali did not return home on Monday afternoon, family members searched for him in many places, but could not trace out.

On Wednesday noon, locals saw the body in the pond and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Solonga PS OC ZZ Md Tajul Huda confirmed the incident.

















