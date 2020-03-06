Farmers trained on green mango preservation





A total of 30 farmers of the upazila participated in the training programme.

Chief Scientific Officer and Head of PHTD Md Hafizul Haque Khan was present as chief guest while Head Teacher of Aralia High School Mr Md Abdus Samad Kajol presided over the programme.

Mr Atikullah Dulal, 8 No. Ward Commissioner of Toke in the upazila attended the programme as special guest.









PHTD Senior Scientific Officer Dr Md Golam Ferdous Chowdhury and the Programme Director of the Green Mango Processing and Preservation Programme delivered the welcome speech.

The programme was set up for the participants on how to preserve green mango for longer storage, processing of green mango into pickles and its preservation method. The programme also included marketing of the preserved mango and pickles and how to be benefited financially round the year.



GAZIPUR, Mar 5: The Post-Harvest Technology Division (PHTD) of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) arranged a two-day farmers training programme on Green Mango Processing and Preservation in Aralia Village in Kapasia Upazila of the district on March 1 and 2.A total of 30 farmers of the upazila participated in the training programme.Chief Scientific Officer and Head of PHTD Md Hafizul Haque Khan was present as chief guest while Head Teacher of Aralia High School Mr Md Abdus Samad Kajol presided over the programme.Mr Atikullah Dulal, 8 No. Ward Commissioner of Toke in the upazila attended the programme as special guest.PHTD Senior Scientific Officer Dr Md Golam Ferdous Chowdhury and the Programme Director of the Green Mango Processing and Preservation Programme delivered the welcome speech.The programme was set up for the participants on how to preserve green mango for longer storage, processing of green mango into pickles and its preservation method. The programme also included marketing of the preserved mango and pickles and how to be benefited financially round the year.