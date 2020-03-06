Thrust on counselling children to refrain them from drug taking





Every guardian should talk to their kids openly about the bad impacts of drugs in all stages, particularly the youth ones, and an emphasis should be given for taking care of the children and their whereabouts after evening, she said.

Whip Mahabub Ara Begum Gini made the observations while addressing an inaugural function of GUK Madakasakti Niramoy and Punurbashan Kendra-Nutun Zibon (GMNPK), on the premises of Kalibari Temple in the town on Thursday as chief guest.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin, Civil Surgeon Dr ABM Abu Hanif, Additional Police Super Moynul Haque, and Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon spoke at the event as special guests.

Presided over by Chief Executive of Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK) Abdus Salam, the function was also addressed, among others, by Deputy Director of Department of Social Services Emdadul Haque Pramanik, President of Gaibandha Chamber of Commerce and Industries freedom fighter Maksudar Rahman Shahan, and Inspector of Department of Narcotics Control Anwarul Habib.

The speakers said children should be groomed with various types of co-curricular activities like reading books, physical exercise, sports, and cultural events side by side with the academic lessons so that the kids pass their busy times with the doings.

The whip said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had already established drug addiction treatment centres across the country to bring back the drug addicts to normal life and to the mainstream of the development as they can contribute much to nation building.

Terming the zero tolerance regarding the narcotics, she said the government also took initiatives to stop the drug taking and trading in the country considering the healthy life of the young generation and building prosperous and enriched nation.

DC Abdul Matin in his speeches said drug had become a social nuisance and it had spread in the society as one of the social diseases making the guardians of drug addicted kids more worried about their children and their future.

The DC emphasised for building drug-free Gaibandha anyhow and ensured the authority of the GMNPC of giving his cordial support and administrative help and assistance to run it properly.

GUK Chief Executive Abdus Salam said the drug addicted, after going to normal life through treatment here, would be provided with jobs depending on their skills and efficiency under rehabilitation programme.

A 50-Bed Madakasakti Niramoy Kendra with training and rehabilitation facilities would be constructed at Gidari Union under Sadar Upazila in near future at the initiative of GUK, Abdus Salam announced.

Later, the whip formally inaugurated the 10-Bed GMNPC with various facilities in V-AID Road area of the town as chief guest.



















