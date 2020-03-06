Organic fertilisation benefits farmers immensely in Rajshahi





Particularly, the method is cost-saving, eco-friendly and supportive to give satisfactory yield and to protect soil from pollution.

Agricultural academics and researchers revealed this in a harvesting ceremony of potato in Bazitpur area under Paba upazila in the district on Wednesday.

Rajshahi Regional Office of Caritas Bangladesh in association with its 'South Asia Environmental Capacity Building - Agriculture and Water Pollution project' organised the programme.

On the occasion, potato was harvested from two separate demonstration plots, one research and other farmers practice, in presence of the research team.

Humayun Kabir, owner of the potato land, told the team members that he applied half-rated chemical fertilizer along with optimum trico-compost and cow-dung in the plots in order to make him financially benefited side by side with protecting the soil health.

In an average, he harvested two to three mounds more yield and saved Taka 6,000 to Taka 7,000 in one bigha of land than the conventional plot.

Caritas Rajshahi Region is implementing the project in ten villages of Huzuripara Union in the upazila with the prime objective of achieving more broad based and sustainable outcomes in health, food security, environmental management and economic opportunity in the region.

"We have provided technical knowledge on proper and effective application of organic method in farming fields of potato, wheat and boro paddy to the targeted farmers," said Abul Bashar Mollah, Research and Advocacy Officer of the project.

Prof Giush Uddin Ahmed from the Department of Agronomy and Agriculture Extension and Prof Mizanoor Rahman from the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies in Rajshahi University, Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Sultana, National Coordinator (SAFBIN) of Caritas Zillur Rahman and its Manager Iftekhar Hossain, among others, were present on the occasion.









They also assessed yield of the two plots and found better yield in the treatment plot.

On the occasion, Prof Giush Uddin opined integrated efforts of all the government and non-government entities concerned has become an urgent need to prevent the land-based water pollution to protect the habitable environment from all sorts of hazardous condition.

He laid importance on climate smart agricultural practice through using substantial use of organic fertilizers in the farming fields for better productivity.

