Tokyo Int’l Univ to hold seminar in Dhaka on study in Japan

Tokyo International University (TIU) Japan will host a seminar on Saturday (March 7) at Westin Hotel in Dhaka.

The authority will hold the seminar to inform Bangladeshi students about opportunities for studying in Japan with scholarships, said a press release.

All students are welcome to attend the seminar.

TIU offered English track programs with majors in Business Economics, International Relations and Digital Business and Innovations.

The application deadline for the next intake at TIU is March 24 so students need to act fast to apply.













