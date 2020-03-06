Video
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:12 AM
Home City News

Nasrul for united efforts to take Bangladesh ahead

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid poses for a photograph with the new members of Forum for Energy Reporters' of Bangladesh at his ministry in the capital on Thursday. photo: observer

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Thursday underscored the need for making united efforts by all to take Bangladesh ahead.
"We will take Bangladesh forward with coordinated efforts as journalists support the government for completing development projects quickly," he told the members of Forum for Energy Reporters' of Bangladesh (FERB) when they called on him at his ministry office.
The state minister said scope for organizing trainings and international seminars should be facilitated for energy sector journalists' alongside the government officers, adding, "Investigative reports in the power and mineral resources sector would hasten the process of advancing this vital sector."
Chairman of FERB Arun Karmakar led the 11-member committee, including Vice Chairman Muzerhirul Haque Rumel, Executive Director Shamim Jahangir, Director (Development and Finance) Lutfar Rahman Kakon, Director (Research and Training) Mahfuz Mishu, Director (Data Bank) Shahed Siddiqui, Director (Entertainment and Welfare) Serajul Islam Seraj and members Mollah Amzad Hossain, Sadrul Hasan, Shahnaz Begum and Mamun-ur-Rashid.    -BSS


