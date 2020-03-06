Video
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:12 AM
Kushtia AL leader held under Digital Security Act

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

KUSHTIA, Mar 05: Police arrested a local Awami League leader from his house in the district town on Wednesday night in a case filed under the Digital Security Act for spreading defamatory information against an incumbent MP on social media.
The arrestee, Mominur Rahman Momiz, is a former member of Awami League's district unit.
Jahirul Islam, a supporter of the MP Selim Altaf George from Kushtia-4 constituency, filed the case against Momiz and two others, Robi Rahman and Shimul Ahmed Khan - at Kumarkhali Police Station, said SM Tanvir Arafat, superintendent of Kushtia Police.
A Kushtia court sent Momiz to jail on Thursday.
According to case statement, Momiz shared defamatory, false and fabricated information about the MP on social media, said the SP.    -UNB


