Kushtia AL leader held under Digital Security Act





The arrestee, Mominur Rahman Momiz, is a former member of Awami League's district unit.

Jahirul Islam, a supporter of the MP Selim Altaf George from Kushtia-4 constituency, filed the case against Momiz and two others, Robi Rahman and Shimul Ahmed Khan - at Kumarkhali Police Station, said SM Tanvir Arafat, superintendent of Kushtia Police.

A Kushtia court sent Momiz to jail on Thursday.

According to case statement, Momiz shared defamatory, false and fabricated information about the MP on social media, said the SP. -UNB





















KUSHTIA, Mar 05: Police arrested a local Awami League leader from his house in the district town on Wednesday night in a case filed under the Digital Security Act for spreading defamatory information against an incumbent MP on social media.The arrestee, Mominur Rahman Momiz, is a former member of Awami League's district unit.Jahirul Islam, a supporter of the MP Selim Altaf George from Kushtia-4 constituency, filed the case against Momiz and two others, Robi Rahman and Shimul Ahmed Khan - at Kumarkhali Police Station, said SM Tanvir Arafat, superintendent of Kushtia Police.A Kushtia court sent Momiz to jail on Thursday.According to case statement, Momiz shared defamatory, false and fabricated information about the MP on social media, said the SP. -UNB