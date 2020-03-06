AL to hold joint meeting today

Awami League will hold a joint meeting at 10:00am on Friday at party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office marking the Mujib Barsha.

AL general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will preside over the meeting, said a press release issued by AL office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua.

Presidents and general secretaries of party's Dhaka south and north city units and associate bodies, mayors and councillors of Dhaka south and north city corporations and party MPs elected from constituencies in Dhaka city are requested to attend the meeting on time. -BSS













