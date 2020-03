SYLHET, Mar 05: Police recovered the body of a minor boy from under Dholai Bridge in Companyganj upazila on Thursday noon.

The deceased could not be identified immediately. He appears to be about 10-year-old.

Sajal Kalu, officer-in-charge Companyganj Police Station, said locals spotted the body buried under the bridge and informed police.

Police recovered the body around 12:00pm. -UNB