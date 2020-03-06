Nine smugglers arrested from Ctg airport





The arrestees are - Md Rashidul Karim, 22, Md Sajjad Mahesh, 27, Md Ali Hossain, 42, Abdul Azim, 26, Abdullah Al mamun, 25, Syed Nazim Uddin, 35, Abul kalam, 42, Sahabuddin, 28 and Md Harun, 35, hailing from different areas of Chattogram and Feni.

They arrived at the airport on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from the United Arab Emirates. Assistant Superintendent of Police Mahmudul Hasan, media officer of Rab-7, said the smugglers were arrested from outside the main gate of the airport.

Rab also seized contraband gold, huge amount of foreign cigarettes and other smuggled goods from them. -UNB





























