New syllabus to abolish group system: Dipu Moni

CHANDPUR, Mar 05: Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Thursday said there will be no group (like science, arts or commerce) for students up to class ten when the new curriculum will come into force."There will be no separate groups before grade 11 for students, when the new curriculum will be implemented," she told a prize distribution ceremony of an annual sports completion of Chandpur Government Women's college here.The minister said unnecessary note books or guide books will be no more in the market and none would be able to force students to buy those books.She sought media cooperation to monitor 33,000 educational institutions as it is hard to keep those institutions under surveillance by the ministry alone.Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Director General Syed Md Golam Faruk was also present on the occasion.