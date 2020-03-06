

BDRCS receives International Humanitarian Service Award

The International Humanitarian Service Award 2019 was handed over to BDRCS on Wednesday in Washington DC.

BDRCS Vice-Chairman and Member of the IFRC Governing Board Prof Dr Md Habibe Millat, MP, received the award during the annual humanitarian award giving ceremony in Washington DC, said a media release on Thursday.

Md Feroz Salah Uddin, Secretary General and Md Belal Hossain, Director of Disaster Risk Management Department, accompanied Prof Millat.

Prof Dr Millat said this award is another milestone for the organisation which is already recognised for its humanitarian contribution.

"We are honoured to receive this prestigious award from the American Red Cross. We are grateful to our volunteers and staff who are always supporting people in need in Bangladesh," he said. He mentioned that Bangladesh Red Crescent is always standing beside the people affected by floods, cyclones, landslides.

"We are now also providing humanitarian services to the Rohingya Response in Cox's Bazar. Responding frequent disasters and crises are not easy. This recognition will definitely inspire our volunteers and staff," Prof Dr Millat said.















Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) has been awarded by the American Red Cross for its outstanding contribution in humanitarian services in Bangladesh.The International Humanitarian Service Award 2019 was handed over to BDRCS on Wednesday in Washington DC.BDRCS Vice-Chairman and Member of the IFRC Governing Board Prof Dr Md Habibe Millat, MP, received the award during the annual humanitarian award giving ceremony in Washington DC, said a media release on Thursday.Md Feroz Salah Uddin, Secretary General and Md Belal Hossain, Director of Disaster Risk Management Department, accompanied Prof Millat.Prof Dr Millat said this award is another milestone for the organisation which is already recognised for its humanitarian contribution."We are honoured to receive this prestigious award from the American Red Cross. We are grateful to our volunteers and staff who are always supporting people in need in Bangladesh," he said. He mentioned that Bangladesh Red Crescent is always standing beside the people affected by floods, cyclones, landslides."We are now also providing humanitarian services to the Rohingya Response in Cox's Bazar. Responding frequent disasters and crises are not easy. This recognition will definitely inspire our volunteers and staff," Prof Dr Millat said.