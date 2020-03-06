Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:12 AM
Home City News

BDRCS receives International Humanitarian Service Award

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

BDRCS receives International Humanitarian Service Award

BDRCS receives International Humanitarian Service Award

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) has been awarded by the American Red Cross for its outstanding contribution in humanitarian services in Bangladesh.
The International Humanitarian Service Award 2019 was handed over to BDRCS on Wednesday in Washington DC.
BDRCS Vice-Chairman and Member of the IFRC Governing Board Prof Dr Md Habibe Millat, MP, received the award during the annual humanitarian award giving ceremony in Washington DC, said a media release on Thursday.
Md Feroz Salah Uddin, Secretary General and Md Belal Hossain, Director of Disaster Risk Management Department, accompanied Prof Millat.
Prof Dr Millat said this award is another milestone for the organisation which is already recognised for its humanitarian contribution.
"We are honoured to receive this prestigious award from the American Red Cross. We are grateful to our volunteers and staff who are always supporting people in need in Bangladesh," he said. He mentioned that Bangladesh Red Crescent is always standing beside the people affected by floods, cyclones, landslides.
"We are now also providing humanitarian services to the Rohingya Response in Cox's Bazar. Responding frequent disasters and crises are not easy. This recognition will definitely inspire our volunteers and staff," Prof Dr Millat said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Organic fertilisation benefits farmers immensely in Rajshahi
Tokyo Int’l Univ to hold seminar in Dhaka on study in Japan
Nasrul for united efforts to take Bangladesh ahead
Kushtia AL leader held under Digital Security Act
AL to hold joint meeting today
‘Amar Bari Amar Khamar’ blesses a van-cart puller in changing fortune
Minor’s body found
20 hurt in CU BCL infighting, 52 held


Latest News
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
B’baria road crash claims 6 lives
Dubai ruler ordered abduction of daughters-UK judge
Former UN secretary-general Javier Perez de Cuellar dies
Delhi violence death toll rises to 53
Coronavirus: special prayers after Jumma on Friday
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
Italy v England matches postponed
India confirms Modi’s Dhaka visit
Modi should reconsider his Dhaka visit: Mosharraf
Most Read News
Entrepreneurship as a career for the youngsters
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Showbiz bears brunt of Coronavirus outbreak
Deputy secretary found dead at home
HC wants to know steps on coronavirus prevention
CU BCL clash leaves 20 hurt; 52 held
77 arrested from Dhaka for drug abuse
Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her access
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
New gas field in B'baria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft