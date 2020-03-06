Eviction drive launched to free Shyamasundari Canal





Led by executive magistrates, the district administration jointly with Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) has begun the eviction drive of illegal structures from both sides of the canal from Check Post point in the city.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said the eviction drive will continue under the supervision of executive magistrates and members of the law enforcement agencies.

Mayor Mostafa said after eviction of all illegal occupants of the Shyamasundari canal, its excavation, renovation and beautification activities will be launched to ensure normal flow, which eventually will contribute to build a beautiful Rangpur city.

"The canal will be restored through re-excavation to fulfill the long-cherished demand of maintaining water flow round the year for cleanliness, stop mosquito breeding, establish modern water supply and sewerage systems in the city," he said.

Under the drive, all 170 identified illegal occupants of the canal, including five occupants in Kellabond area, 47 in Radhaballav area, 54 in Alamnagar area, 49 in Raghunathganj area and one in Bhogi area of the city will be evicted.

Earlier, a survey identified 170 illegal occupants alongside 9.80-kilometre length of the 16-kilometre Shyamasundari Canal. The canal with 23 to 90 feet width was dug in 1890 to save the city

people from deadly mosquitoes and water-borne diseases. -BSS





































