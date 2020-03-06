Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:12 AM
Home City News

Eviction drive launched to free Shyamasundari Canal

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Mar 05: The eviction drive of illegal occupants of the Shyamasundari canal began on Thursday for excavation and renovation of the canal to ensure clean environment of Rangpur city.
Led by executive magistrates, the district administration jointly with Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) has begun the eviction drive of illegal structures from both sides of the canal from Check Post point in the city.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said the eviction drive will continue under the supervision of executive magistrates and members of the law enforcement agencies.
Mayor Mostafa said after eviction of all illegal occupants of the Shyamasundari canal, its excavation, renovation and beautification activities will be launched to ensure normal flow, which eventually will contribute to build a beautiful Rangpur city.
"The canal will be restored through re-excavation to fulfill the long-cherished demand of maintaining water flow round the year for cleanliness, stop mosquito breeding, establish modern water supply and sewerage systems in the city," he said.
Under the drive, all 170 identified illegal occupants of the canal, including five occupants in Kellabond area, 47 in Radhaballav area, 54 in Alamnagar area, 49 in Raghunathganj area and one in Bhogi area of the city will be evicted.
Earlier, a survey identified 170 illegal occupants alongside 9.80-kilometre length of the 16-kilometre Shyamasundari Canal. The canal with 23 to 90 feet width was dug in 1890 to save the city
people from deadly mosquitoes and water-borne diseases.        -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Organic fertilisation benefits farmers immensely in Rajshahi
Tokyo Int’l Univ to hold seminar in Dhaka on study in Japan
Nasrul for united efforts to take Bangladesh ahead
Kushtia AL leader held under Digital Security Act
AL to hold joint meeting today
‘Amar Bari Amar Khamar’ blesses a van-cart puller in changing fortune
Minor’s body found
20 hurt in CU BCL infighting, 52 held


Latest News
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
B’baria road crash claims 6 lives
Dubai ruler ordered abduction of daughters-UK judge
Former UN secretary-general Javier Perez de Cuellar dies
Delhi violence death toll rises to 53
Coronavirus: special prayers after Jumma on Friday
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
Italy v England matches postponed
India confirms Modi’s Dhaka visit
Modi should reconsider his Dhaka visit: Mosharraf
Most Read News
Entrepreneurship as a career for the youngsters
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Showbiz bears brunt of Coronavirus outbreak
Deputy secretary found dead at home
HC wants to know steps on coronavirus prevention
CU BCL clash leaves 20 hurt; 52 held
77 arrested from Dhaka for drug abuse
Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her access
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
New gas field in B'baria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft