

New VC joins BUP

Prior to joining, he served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 55 Infantry Division, Jashore.

He completed his Graduate from Defence Services Command and Staff College, Bangladesh and Brazil Staff College.

He was commissioned in the Corps of Infantry on 21 December 1984. The General is also an alumnus of National Defence College, Bangladesh where he has completed Armed Forces War Course and National Defence Course.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof M Abul Kashem Majumder and other senior officials welcomed him at a meeting while the Vice-Chancellor sought the cooperation of all and urged them to work responsibly in their respective offices.



















