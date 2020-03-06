Digital Bangladesh now a reality: Hasan





"The politics of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the politics of Digital Bangladesh and a charter of change," he said while speaking at a triennial council of Chapainawabganj district Awami League at old stadium of the town here.

Hasan said due to Digital Bangladesh, now around 15 crore people use mobile phones in the country.

"Now, the wife of a rickshawpuller calls her husband on mobile phone when she needs Taka 500. And the rickshawpuller sends the money to her wife instantly using mobile phone," he said.

The rural economy has been revitalised because of mobile banking, he said, adding that farmers now send the pictures of insects affecting crops to agriculture officers through mobile phones, seeking advice to address insect invasion.

Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, said now none would be found barefoot or with torn clothes in the country.

He said health services have improved significantly across the country due to introduction of community clinics and this is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's politics of the charter of change.

In contrast, the information minister said, BNP's politics depends on the illness of its chairperson Khaleda Zia and they do not say anything in the interest of common people.

He said the BNP leaders and workers have celebrated the "prison day" of Khaleda, which means their leader is happy in jail.

The country's judiciary and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) are now fully independent and that is why ruling party MPs have to appear before courts too, Hasan said.

"Once you are in power, you have to show modesty. To get continued public support, one has to be polite to people apart from carrying out development works," he added.

Speaking at the conference as the chief guest, Awami League presidium member and central 14-party alliance spokesman Mohammed Nasim said BNP always talks about vote-rigging.

"If the Awami League was involved in vote-rigging, BNP candidates could not win in two seats of Chapainawabganj out of three," he added.

Nasim said the days of BNP are gone as the country's people will not give BNP a further chance to assume in power.

He said the words of the rule of law are not match on the mouths of those who did not bring the killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders under trial.

Chaired by Chapainawabganj district AL president Md Moinudin Mondal, the conference was addressed, among others, by AL organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain, central working committee members Nurul Islam Tandu, Begum Akhter Jahan and Sahabuddin Farazi, Rajshahi district AL general secretary Dablu Sarkar, Chapainawabganj district AL joint general secretary Samil Uddin Ahmed Shimul, MP, and Ferdosi Islam, MP. -BSS





















