Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:11 AM
â€˜City to be freed from mosquitoes within monthâ€™

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Newly elected Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Thursday expressed his firm determination to free the city from mosquitoes within the next one month.
"We want to see a mosquito-free city within the next one month … we want to bring the mosquitoes under control before ending of this month", he said as the chief guest while attending an emergency meeting on mosquitoes control by the DNCC at Uttara Community Center here.
The DNCC Mayor said "We have been elected by the people, so the people have a lot of expectations from us. We have to do all the necessary tasks to control the mosquito menace."
The emergency meeting also decided that the ward-level mosquito eradication programme will come under monitoring by the eleven teams from Sunday. Each of the teams has been asked to submit a report every day after the monitoring.    -BSS


