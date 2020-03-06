

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza Career Retrospective



Cricketer Mashrafe

Mash achieved both Test and ODI caps in 2001 against Zimbabwe at home. He got the T20i cap in 2006. As a cricketer, he played 36 Test matches, 219 ODIs and 54 T20i matches and hunted 389 international wickets.



Captain Mashrafe

Mashrafe is the most successful captain in the history of country's cricket. Under his leadership, Bangladesh emerged as a cricketing super power. He got captaincy in 2009 for the first time during Bangladesh's tour to West Indies and Zimbabwe but was ruled out of the tour sustaining knee injury playing the 1st Test against West Indies. He regained the captaincy of Bangladesh in 2014 but for shorter versions.

He captained Bangladesh in 87 ODIs, of which he came out victorious 49 times. He is also the most successful T20i captain of the country till date. Bangladesh won the only Test he that he had guided.

Bangladesh played the Quarterfinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 in Australia, Semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England and were the runner-up of the Aisa Cup 2018 in the UAE under his leadership. Tigers came out triumphant against all the super powers Australia, England, India, South Africa and New Zealand under his captaincy including.



Mashrafe Bin Mortaza Career Retrospective

Mashrafe went under the knife seven times, of which Australian orthopedic surgeon Dr. David Young had done six surgeries. The great physician assorted Narail Express as 'Peter Pan' of Cricket since he is the man of the best cricketing spirit, who is still playing abreast wearing knee-caps.

Politician Mashrafe

The leader on the play ground had taken part in the National Election in 2018 and was elected as the Member of Parliament. He was the 1st man on the World to lead his nation in the World Cup as player after being a legislator.

Retirements

Injury forced Mashrafe to quit playing Test matches in 2009 and he concentrated on shorter format games from then. He suddenly announced his retirement from T20i format in 2017. But he wants to carry on playing 50-over matches.















