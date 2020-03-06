

Logo and mascot of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games unveiled

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza was the chief guest of the logo and mascot unveiling ceremony. Event steering committee chairman Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Member Secretary Ashikur Rahman Miku and Media and Publication Committee Secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol were present there.

The officials later attended a press briefing. There, Mr Syed Shahed Reza says, "Bangladesh Olympic Association is arranging the event to mark the birth centennial of Bangabandhu. Bangabandhu was not only a leader but also an athlete and we wanted to commemorate his birth centennial through the sporting event. It will be held from 1 to 10 April this year. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the event as the chief guest. We are going to make it a colourful and memorable inaugural programme."

"The torch of the event will be lit on March 31 at Bangabandhu's Tungipara in Gopalganj and then it will be brought at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. A total of 31 disciplines were included in the event this time. Around 10600 athletes and 3500 officials and coaches will participate in different disciplines. The games will held in 23 venues, including three outside of Dhaka. Cricket will be held in Sylhet and Cox's Bazaar while Archery will be held in Gazipur."

"We formed a total of 16 sub-committees to make it a successful arrangement. Our Prime Minister is our Chief Patron and Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is the chairman of the organising committee. I hope this gaming event will engage a lot of people in sports and will help us spread the spirit of games among the masses," says BOA Secretary General.

The eighth edition of Bangladesh Games was held in April 2013 when seven new records were made in seven disciplines. This year, there will be 396 gold and 396 silver and 546 bronze medals. The new record holders will be awarded as well.

With the ongoing threat of COVID-19, many sporting events throughout the world were suspended or cancelled. The organisers of Bangladesh Games say that they are alert about the issue. There will be no foreign participants in the event and there will be medical team. While there are left a few days before the big event, most of the sporting federation are yet to prepare the venues, dormitories and arrange other facilities. BOA officials believe that it happened due to the usual lengthy process of the related offices. They hope that everything will be okay timely.































