

Goodbye Captain Mash

The BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon recently clued up that the ongoing series will be the last tournament for Mashrafe as the captain of Bangladesh team and the BCB will announce the name of a new ODI captain focusing the ICC World Cup 2023. But it was also spread on the air that Mash will travel Pakistan to lead the team.

However, blowing away all the gossips, Mash declared his retirement. "The 3rd One-Day against Zimbabwe will be my last match as captain," he announced.

The captain cool informed that he had taken the decision abruptly and informed to the BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon. "I discussed with Papon Bhai over mobile phone before riding on the team bus. As the Board is always responsible for choosing the captain and the Board had given me the great responsibility of captaincy, so I have taken the decision of stepping down from the captaincy after discussion with the Board President," he clarified.

He thanked the Bangladesh Cricket Board for reposing faith on him for a long time. He also thanked his teammates, team management, selectors, board authorities and staffs.

Mashrafe, 36, recalling his last stint as captain, showed his respect to the coaches he worked with. He pronounced the name of Chandika Hathurusingha, Khaled Mahmud Sujon, Steve Rhodes and Russell Domingo, who were the coaches of National team between the days of Mash as the skipper. He thanked the masterminds as well.

The great of heart also expressed his thanks to the selectors and media persons. He termed the supporters as 'the heart of Bangladesh cricket'.

Mash then opened the written announcement and read out, "I am going to step down formally from the captaincy of Bangladesh One-Day team today. The last match against Zimbabwe is my last match as captain. As a player I shall try to give my best shot, if I get chances. Good wishes for the next captain."









Mashrafe, also known as Narail Express, led Bangladesh in 87 ODIS and came out victorious 47 times. He also captained Tigers in 28 T20i matches, of which they won 10 times. Bangladesh played one Test under him, which he won.





