Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:11 AM
HC rejects Minni's plea to transfer Rifat murder case

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday rejected a petition filed by Ayesha Siddika Minni, seeking transfer of the case for killing her husband Rifat Sharif to Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court from Barguna court.
The bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman passed the order as petition was not moved properly.
Senior lawyers ZI Khan Panna and Makkia Fatema Islam stood for Minni while  Deputy Attorney General FR Khan and Assistant Attorney General Kazi Mahmudul Islam Ratan represented the state.



