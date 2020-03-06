Video
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:11 AM
Home Back Page

Verdict in Wari girl rape, murder case on Mar 9

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Court Correspondent

The judgement in Samia Afrin Saima rape and murder case in the capital's Wari will be delivered on March 9.
Kazi Abdul Hannan of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1, Dhaka, fixed the date on Thursday.
State lawyer Abdul Bari concluded his argument with a prayer, seeking capital punishment for the accused.
The trial court framed charges against the lone accused Harun-ur Rashid on January 2 in 2020.
 15 prosecution witnesses testified in the court.
Saima, a nursery-grade student of Silverdale School, went missing after going out to play in the afternoon of July 5. Her body was found on the 8th floor of their under-construction building at 8:00pm with a rope wrapped around her neck.
It was found later that the little girl was killed after rape by Harun-ur Rashid and the killer dragged her body by tying a rope around her neck and took it to the kitchen of that vacant flat and fled the scene.




Later, Saima's father Abdus Salam filed the case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Wari Police Station on July 6. Police on July 7 arrested the killer, Harun-ur Rashid, from Cumilla.


