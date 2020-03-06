Ctg takes precautionary steps against COVID-19

CHATTOGRAM Mar 5: The District administration of Chattogram has taken precautionary measures against the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Dr. Sheikh Fazle Rabbi held a meeting with the representatives of 60 private clinics in Chattogram on Thursday.

The management of all private clinics in Chattogram have agreed to open Isolation unit in all the Hospitals.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Dr. Sheikh Fazle rabbi Civil Surgeon of Chattogram said that the managements of all private clinics have responsed to the call of the administration satisfactorily. Civil Surgeon claimed that several private clinics have already taken steps to tackle the outbreak of Coronavirus.









