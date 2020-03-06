Political pressure stalls charge sheet submission, says victim's father Raju Ahmed from Narayanganj





The sensational murder of 17-year-old Taqi in Narayanganj is yet another never ending story waiting for justice. Law enforcers did not submit charge sheet although seven years have passed.Taqi went missing after he had left home for Sudhijon Pathagar, a library in Narayanganj city, around 4:00pm on March 6 in 2013. Taqi's body was found floating in the River Shitalakkhya on the morning of March 8.Taqi's father Rafiur Rabbi said the Taqi murder case has been stalled because law enforcers have already cracked it," The charge sheet is ready but RAB is unable to submit it due to pressure from the ruling party city leaders, he added.Rabbi filed a murder case with Narayanganj Kotwali Police Station on the same day. He also submitted a complaint to the Superintendent of Police on March 18, accusing seven persons by name, including Shamim Osman, and eight to10 unnamed others.Ajmeri is the son of late Jatiya Party MP Nasim Osman and nephew of ruling Awami League MP Shamim Osman. Ajmeri was arrested and interrogated in remand.The Home Ministry on June 20 in 2013 handed over the case to RAB upon a High Court order following an appeal by Rabbi.Investigators failed to find out who were behind the killing of Taqi. The case is now under investigation by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). RAB officials told the daily Observer that the 'investigation is going on' and would end soon.The day Taqi went missing, Rabbi filed a general dairy with Narayanganj Kotwali Police Station. He filed a murder case with the same police station on the day the body was found.Law enforcers so far arrested five people -- Yusuf Hossain Liton, Rifat, Sultan Shawkat, Tayebuddin and Simanta -- in connection with the murder. Two of them -- Yousuf and Sultan -- gave confessional statements before magistrate.In his statement on November 12 in 2013, Sultan said Ajmeri Osman led the killing of Taqi. Sixteen days later, he appealed to the magistrate seeking withdrawal of his statement.Sultan fled the country, coming out of jail on bail on March 20 in 2014. A Narayanganj court issued warrant against him. Four others are now out of jail on bail.The Home Ministry on June 20 in 2013 handed over the case to RAB upon a High Court order following an appeal by Rabbi.Meanwhile, leaders of different socio-political and cultural organisations expressed dissatisfaction over the lengthy investigation.