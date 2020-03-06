Video
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:10 AM
SC partially stays HC order on gambling at clubs

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed portion of High Court directives that asked law enforcing agencies to take immediate action against clubs, seize gambling equipment and prevent people from playing such games in clubs.
The apex court ordered the law enforcing agencies not to conduct drives at the clubs until the appeal is disposed.
However, the SC upheld the rest of the HC judgement declaring all sorts of gambling illegal at 13 clubs and other areas across the country.
The SC allowed the clubs to move an appeal before this court against the judgement.
A seven-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order following two separate leave to appeal filed by filed by eight clubs including Dhaka Club, Gulshan Club and Uttara Club challenging the HC's February 10 verdict.
Senior lawyer Barrister M Amin Ul Islam, Barrister Rokon Uddin Mahmud, Barrister Masood R Sobhan represented the clubs while Attorney Genaral Mahubube Alam represented the state and Barrister Redwan Ahmed Runjib stood for the writ petition.
Barrister Redwan Ahmed Runjib said the apex court upheld the HC verdict regarding gambling except for one directive over the action of law enforcing agencies.
Following a writ petition filed by two Supreme Court lawyers, the HC on February 10 declared gambling illegal at 13 clubs and other areas across the country.
The HC also directed law enforcers immediately take steps to confiscate all kinds of equipment used for gambling across the country, including in clubs.
The clubs are-Dhaka Club, Uttara Club, Gulshan Club, Dhanmondi Club, Banani Club, Officers' Club, Dhaka Ladies' Club, Cadet College Club, Chittagong Club, Chittagong Seniors' Club, Narayanaganj Club, Sylhet Club and Khulna Club.


