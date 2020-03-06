Video
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:10 AM
Home Back Page

Dy Secy found dead at his house

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Staff Correspondent

A deputy secretary assigned to the Ministry of Labour and Employment has been found dead at his Bailey Road Officers' Quarters in Dhaka.
A government official, Md Abdul Kader Chowdhury, 58, lived in his apartment on the third floor of the building No 1 at Bailey Square.
Monirul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Ramna Police Station, said police recovered the decomposed body of Abdul Quader Chowdhury from a room in his flat early Thursday.
Ministry officials contacted the police after Kader did not show up at work for a week, police said.
Neighbours also contacted the police after stench of a decomposing body came from the apartment. He was found dead in bed when police entered the apartment breaking the door open.
"He was found in formal clothes and shoes. Some medicines were found scattered across the bed. We believe he died few days back as the body already began to decompose."
Abdul Kader went to work on Wednesday last week for the last time. He lived alone in that apartment. "We came to know that he was not in touch with his wife or family for a long time," said a police official.


