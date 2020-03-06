Video
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:10 AM
Home Back Page

Researches have to be beneficial to country: PM

She distributes fellowships, research allowances

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said she wanted to know the result of the researches in which the government is investing the public funds.
"Doing only research is not enough, (I) want to know the outcome, and make it sure that those (results) are beneficial to the country," she said.
The Prime Minister said this while distributing cheques among post-graduate students and researchers under Bangabandhu Fellowship, National Science and Technology (NST) Fellowship and donation for research.
Ministry of Science and Technology arranged the ceremony at Osmani Memorial Auditorium.
Sheikh Hasina said the government has given immense importance on research activities as this is very much important for the country's development.
"Research is needed in every sector, whether it is food, medical or education," she said.
She said that under the Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship Trust, the government has given Tk 155.45 crore to 519 researchers from 2010-11 to 2019-20.
Altogether, 13,225 students and researchers got Tk 82.62 crore from 2009-10 to 2018-19 under the National Science and Technology (NST) Fellowship while the amount is Tk 19.38 crore for 3,200 researchers in 2019-20 fiscal.
She said the government has given Tk 130.93 in favour of 3,242 projects from 2009-10 to 2018-19 fiscal while the amount is Tk 16 crore for 516 projects in 2019-20 fiscal.
She also emphasised giving special importance to science and technology in carrying out researches, saying, "We would have to step forward in every sector through conducting researches."
The Prime Minister put emphasis on keeping pace with the world. "We want to build our country that way," she said.
Sheikh Hasina said the government wants to make the people skilled so that they can grow up with scientific mind and keep pace with tech-based world. In this connection, she reiterated that she is in favour of keeping science subjects up to SSC level for all.
"I think up to SSC level students must learn sciences, that should be open for all, because science education should be practiced from the early life," she said.
She mentioned that after the SSC level students could choose their desired groups (Science, Humanities and Business Studies).
Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology Dr AFM Ruhal Haque attended the function as special guest while Minister for Science and Technology Architect Yeafesh Osman was in the chair.
Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology Md Anwar Hossain gave welcome address.    -UNB


