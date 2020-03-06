JRSP’s national convention begins

Video
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:10 AM
Art & Culture

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Culture Desk

The 39th national convention of Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad (JRSP) has begun from March 5 at Sirajganj Government College. The three-day long convention, which will be concluded on March 8, is featuring discussions, recitation, competition on Tagore songs and more.
Renowned cultural personality Kamal Lohani inaugurated the convention. Professor Subrata Majumdar was present as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.
Artistes from 78 branches of JRSP across the country have taken part at the convention, said organisers at a press meet held on March 4 at Chhayanaut Shangskriti Bhaban, Dhanmondi.
Eminent Tagore singer and Vice-President of JRSP Mita Haque, general secretary Bulbul Islam, executive president Atiur Rahman, noted dancer cum choreographer Sharmila Banerjee and others were present at the press meet.
JRSP will honour the eminent Rabindra Sangeet singer Fahmida Khatun with Rabindra Padak on the concluding day of the convention.
A seminar on Tagore will be held on the second day of the convention where thespian Ramendu Majumdar will present the key note speech. Professor Shafi Ahmed will be present as the discussant at the seminar, which will be chaired by Atiur Rahman. A collection of essays authored by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore will also be published at the convention.


