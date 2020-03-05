Viral names on social media to be probed





Investigators are securitizing the list of names that went viral on the social media of high profile persons allegedly availing the hospitality extended by expelled Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya at the Westin, an upscale hotel, in the city.

The persons to be investigated include government officials, ruling party parliamentarians, former ministers, talk-show participants, journalists, opposition politicians and some business tycoons.

"The accused will be intensively interrogated in DB custody. The direct and indirect witnesses related to the issue will also be interrogated," a senior Intelligence official told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.

According to the RAB, Papiya was carrying out various anti-social activities by booking the presidential suite of Hotel Westin at Gulshan in the capital.

However, since the arrest and remand, the RAB has been formally investigating these cases. Already, the RAB has requested the Home Ministry to formally investigate.

RAB members recovered videos of top

people from different walks of life from Papiya's mobile phones. Many of Papiya's pictures and videos are now circulating on the social media.









The investigators are yet to comment on their involvement with Papiya.

Papiya was arrested along with three others from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on February 22 when they were trying to flee to India as they smelled sleuths were after them, according to RAB.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) urged the media not to disseminate 'made-up' or 'fake' information on the investigation into expelled Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya named in three cases.

