Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:50 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Viral names on social media to be probed

DMP urges media not to spread \'fake\' info on cases against Papiya

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Mamunur Rashid

DMP urges media not to spread 'fake' info on cases against Papiya
Investigators are securitizing the list of names that went viral on the social media of high profile persons allegedly availing the hospitality extended by expelled Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya at the Westin, an upscale hotel, in the city.
The persons to be investigated include government officials, ruling party parliamentarians, former ministers, talk-show participants, journalists, opposition politicians and some business tycoons.
"The accused will be intensively interrogated in DB custody. The direct and indirect witnesses related to the issue will also be interrogated," a senior Intelligence official told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.
According to the RAB, Papiya was carrying out various anti-social activities by booking the presidential suite of Hotel Westin at Gulshan in the capital.
However, since the arrest and remand, the RAB has been formally investigating these cases. Already, the RAB has requested the Home Ministry to formally investigate.
RAB members recovered videos of top
people from different walks of life from Papiya's mobile phones. Many of Papiya's pictures and videos are now circulating on the social media.




The investigators are yet to comment on their involvement with Papiya.
Papiya was arrested along with three others from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on February 22 when they were trying to flee to India as they smelled sleuths were after them, according to RAB.
Meanwhile, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) urged the media not to disseminate 'made-up' or 'fake' information on the investigation into expelled Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya named in three cases.
"The dissemination of fake information on the accused in remand creates a social and psychological pressure on the investigation officers of the cases. This may hamper an objective investigation," the DMP said in a statement.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Viral names on social media to be probed
Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from BD, 9 other nations
India's coronavirus cases rise to 28, including 16 Italians
HC orders return of VP Nur’s passport
Coaching centres to be legalized
BNP raises question about independence of judiciary
HC drops Sagar-Runi murder case hearing from cause list
New gas field found in Cumilla


Latest News
Global growth to dip below last year's rate: IMF chief
Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden
Bangladesh eyes more investment, trade with image boost: FM
BNP demands deferment of CCC polls
BGB can't avert responsibility in Khagrachhari deaths:NHRC
3 committees in each district formed to check coronavirus: Minister
Judge's transfer an ominous sign for judiciary, rule of law: TIB
College student found hanging
Housewife 'kills self' jumping into flame
New gas field discovered in Cumilla
Most Read News
Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Suddhananda Mahathero passes away
Ship-breaking industry: Emerging sector of economy
Why transfer of Pirojpur district judge unlawful, asks HC
India to lift onion export ban on March 15
Top Berlin film fest prize for Iranian director
Tigers seal ODI series trouncing Zimbabwe in nail biting match
Gonoforum dissolves central committee amid brawl
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft