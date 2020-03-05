Video
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:50 AM
Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from BD, 9 other nations

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

In a move aimed at controlling the rapid spread of the disease at home, Kuwait's civil aviation authority said on Tuesday passengers from 10 nations, including Bangladesh, must produce certificates issued by the Kuwaiti embassy in their country saying they are coronavirus free.
In a statement on Twitter, the aviation authority warned that passengers who do not provide
the certificates will not be allowed into Kuwait. The procedure will be put in place from March 8, the Gulf News reports. At 56, Kuwait has the largest number of infections in the Middle East outside Iran. The Gulf nation did not report any new cases on Tuesday.
Of late, Kuwaiti authorities have instituted a spate of measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus, including quarantines and banning visits to prisons for two weeks. -bdnews24.com


