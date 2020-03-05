HC orders return of VP Nur’s passport

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to return Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Vice President Nurul Haque Nur's passport within three days.

An HC bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah passed the order after its previous rule made absolute on a writ petition filed by Nurul Haque on October 20 last year.

On January 23, the court issued a rule upon the government as to why the directive should not be given to provide the passport to Nurul Haque.

Lawyer Mohsin Rashid appeared in the court on

behalf of Nurul Haque.

The DUCSU vice president claimed in his writ petition that the passport office did not provide him with the passport citing that there are several lawsuits against him.







