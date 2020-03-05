Coaching centres to be legalized





According to the final draft, coaching centres can run after evening but teachers cannot teach students of their own institutions there.

The draft act slaps a ban on printing, publishing, packaging, and marketing note and guidebooks.

Publishing such books will be regarded as a punishable crime and the violators will face a fine of maximum Tk 500,000 or a three-year jail term or both.

If any educational institution or a teacher encourages students to buy or force to read note and guidebooks they will have to face disciplinary action, reads the draft.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said the draft, which is almost ready, will soon be sent for cabinet approval.

The draft, however, could have some changes, he added.

Education Ministry officials said a committee was formed back in January 2011 to finalize the draft of the Education Act after the education policy was announced in 2010.

No teacher, according to the draft act, can offer private tuition to the students of his/her institutions.

If a teacher teaches the students of his/her students using electronic or online platforms, it will be a punishable offence.

Teachers, however, can provide tuition or take additional classes per day upon receiving prior permission from their respective heads of the institutions.

The draft act says that conducting coaching centres or teaching in coaching centres to provide students private tutoring will not be considered as illegal.

But, the coaching centres cannot run during daytime when educational institutions function. If any coaching centre carries out its activities before evening, its trade license will be cancelled.

No teacher can teach students of his/her own institutions at coaching centres, it adds.

The draft also says students will not be subjected to any form of mental and physical punishment at the educational institutions.















