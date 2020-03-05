Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:49 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Coaching centres to be legalized

Plan to ban notebooks

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

The government has finalized the Education Act draft banning all kinds of note and guidebooks and legalizing coaching centres across the country.
According to the final draft, coaching centres can run after evening but teachers cannot teach students of their own institutions there.
The draft act slaps a ban on printing, publishing, packaging, and marketing note and guidebooks.
Publishing such books will be regarded as a punishable crime and the violators will face a fine of maximum Tk 500,000 or a three-year jail term or both.
If any educational institution or a teacher encourages students to buy or force to read note and guidebooks they will have to face disciplinary action, reads the draft.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said the draft, which is almost ready, will soon be sent for cabinet approval.
The draft, however, could have some changes, he added.
Education Ministry officials said a committee was formed back in January 2011 to finalize the draft of the Education Act after the education      policy was announced in 2010.
No teacher, according to the draft act, can offer private tuition to the students of his/her institutions.
If a teacher teaches the students of his/her students using electronic or online platforms, it will be a punishable offence.
Teachers, however, can provide tuition or take additional classes per day upon receiving prior permission from their respective heads of the institutions.
The draft act says that conducting coaching centres or teaching in coaching centres to provide students private tutoring will not be considered as illegal.
But, the coaching centres cannot run during daytime when educational institutions function. If any coaching centre carries out its activities before evening, its trade license will be cancelled.
No teacher can teach students of his/her own institutions at coaching centres, it adds.
The draft also says students will not be subjected to any form of mental and physical punishment at the educational institutions.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Viral names on social media to be probed
Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from BD, 9 other nations
India's coronavirus cases rise to 28, including 16 Italians
HC orders return of VP Nur’s passport
Coaching centres to be legalized
BNP raises question about independence of judiciary
HC drops Sagar-Runi murder case hearing from cause list
New gas field found in Cumilla


Latest News
Global growth to dip below last year's rate: IMF chief
Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden
Bangladesh eyes more investment, trade with image boost: FM
BNP demands deferment of CCC polls
BGB can't avert responsibility in Khagrachhari deaths:NHRC
3 committees in each district formed to check coronavirus: Minister
Judge's transfer an ominous sign for judiciary, rule of law: TIB
College student found hanging
Housewife 'kills self' jumping into flame
New gas field discovered in Cumilla
Most Read News
Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Suddhananda Mahathero passes away
Ship-breaking industry: Emerging sector of economy
Why transfer of Pirojpur district judge unlawful, asks HC
Top Berlin film fest prize for Iranian director
India to lift onion export ban on March 15
Tigers seal ODI series trouncing Zimbabwe in nail biting match
Gonoforum dissolves central committee amid brawl
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft