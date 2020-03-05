Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:49 AM
latest
Home Front Page

BNP raises question about independence of judiciary

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday raised a question about the independence of the judiciary since a former ruling party MP and his wife was granted bail on Tuesday hours after they had been ordered to send to jail in Pirojpur.
"The Pirojpur incident has exposed that the government is controlling the judiciary," he said.
The BNP leader came up with the remark while talking to reporters in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office before going to appear before a Dhaka court.
Earlier on Tuesday, Pirojpur district and sessions Judge Abdul Mannan passed an order to send former AL MP AKM Awal and his wife Laila Parvin to jail rejecting their bail prayers in three corruption cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) last year.
As local Awami League
leaders and activists and pro-ruling party lawyers started demonstrations on the court premises protesting the order, Judge Abdul Mannan was stand-released making Joint District and Sessions Judge Nahid Nasrin as the acting district and sessions judge of Pirojpur a few hours later.
The acting district and sessions granted the couple bail for two months accepting a review petition filed by them.
Fakhrul said the court was forced to grant bail to the ex-AL MP and his wife in cases failed by the ACC. "This incident has proved there is no rule of law in the country.  It has also nakedly manifested that the judiciary is not independent here."
About Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader's criticism for raising question about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming Dhaka visit to attend the Mujib Year celebrations, Fakhrul questioned the timing of his arrival following the sectarian clashes in Delhi.
"We talked about the way communal riots and divisions have been created in his (Modi's) country over the NRC. Political parties and different organisations in Bangladesh got aggrieved over it (Delhi riots) and they are expressing their reaction to it. That's why we questioned how much decent it will be for him to come to Bangladesh at this time."
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Sunday said the Indian Prime Minister is likely to arrive here on March 17 (morning) to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Viral names on social media to be probed
Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from BD, 9 other nations
India's coronavirus cases rise to 28, including 16 Italians
HC orders return of VP Nur’s passport
Coaching centres to be legalized
BNP raises question about independence of judiciary
HC drops Sagar-Runi murder case hearing from cause list
New gas field found in Cumilla


Latest News
Global growth to dip below last year's rate: IMF chief
Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden
Bangladesh eyes more investment, trade with image boost: FM
BNP demands deferment of CCC polls
BGB can't avert responsibility in Khagrachhari deaths:NHRC
3 committees in each district formed to check coronavirus: Minister
Judge's transfer an ominous sign for judiciary, rule of law: TIB
College student found hanging
Housewife 'kills self' jumping into flame
New gas field discovered in Cumilla
Most Read News
Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Suddhananda Mahathero passes away
Ship-breaking industry: Emerging sector of economy
Why transfer of Pirojpur district judge unlawful, asks HC
Top Berlin film fest prize for Iranian director
India to lift onion export ban on March 15
Tigers seal ODI series trouncing Zimbabwe in nail biting match
Gonoforum dissolves central committee amid brawl
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft