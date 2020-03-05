HC drops Sagar-Runi murder case hearing from cause list





A High Court bench on Wednesday dropped a petition filed by Tanvir Rahman in the journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi murder case from its cause list.Tanvir Rahman in hispetition sought cancellation of the trial proceeding against him in Sagar-Runi murder case.The High Court on Wednesday also expressed its dissatisfaction as the progress report of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on journalist couple Sagar Sarowar-Meherun Runi murder was published in media before submission to the court.The court said 'as journalists got the progress report someone has to take the responsibility for it'."A general perception is created in people's mind if the report is published in media before submission to court," the HC said.The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman expressed their dissatisfaction after Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder submitted the report before it.Beside, Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukdar raised questions on the jurisdiction of this bench over hearing the matter.Amit Talukdar told the court that the bench had jurisdiction over dealing with the writ petition but the petition of Tanvir involved criminal jurisdiction. Petitioner's lawyer Fawzia Karim Firoze opposed the Deputy Attorney General's argument, saying that the bench could hear this matter as it had earlier passed an order on this issue.During the hearing, the HC bench expressed dissatisfaction as some media have published the Rapid Action Battalion's progress report on the Sagar-Runi murder case before it was submitted to the HC.DAG Amit Talkder told the court that he did not give the progress report to the media and he does not know how media got a hand on the report.The HC bench said it did not see any fault on the part of the media, as the duty of journalist is to pursue news.Somehow, the probe report reached newsmen and they did their job, the HC bench added.Advocate Fawzia told reporters that she would apply to the Chief Justice so that he could instructs the HC bench to hear Tanvir's petition.On March 2, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) submitted a progress report on the Sagar-Runi murder case in affidavit form to the Attorney General Office.According to the report, two unidentified people were involved in the murder.Khondker Shafiqul Alam, an additional superintendent of RAB, also Investigative Officer (IO), who conducted the inquiry, however, said in the report that at least two unknown people were involved in the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.On November 14, 2019, the High Court in its observation said that success of the RAB would fade away to some extent if it couldn't unearth the motive behind the murder of journalist couple Sagar-Runi and failed to arrest the offenders to put them on trial.Tanvir, an official of an English medium school in Dhaka, earlier submitted the petition to the HC for scrapping trial proceedings against him in the case.The HC granted bail to Tanvir Rahman in the double murder case on March 8, 2015.Sagar, news editor at the private TV channel Maasranga, and his wife Runi, a senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed in the early hours of February 11, 2012 at their rented flat in the capital's West Razabazar.After an investigation by Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police, Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) started probing the murder on April 18, 2012.RAB and other agencies have taken more than 71dates from the trial court concerned for completing the probe into the murder.