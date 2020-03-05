Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:49 AM
latest
Home Front Page

HC drops Sagar-Runi murder case hearing from cause list

HC unhappy with media report

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

A High Court bench on Wednesday dropped a petition filed by Tanvir Rahman in the journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi murder case from its cause list.
Tanvir Rahman in his
petition sought cancellation of the trial proceeding against him in Sagar-Runi murder case.
The High Court on Wednesday also expressed its dissatisfaction as the progress report of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on journalist couple Sagar Sarowar-Meherun Runi murder was published in media before submission to the court.
The court said 'as journalists got the progress report someone has to take the responsibility for it'.
"A general perception is created in people's mind if the report is published in media before submission to court," the HC said.
The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman expressed their dissatisfaction after Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder submitted the report before it.
Beside, Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukdar raised questions on the jurisdiction of this bench over hearing the matter.
Amit Talukdar told the court that the bench had jurisdiction over dealing with the writ petition but the petition of Tanvir involved criminal jurisdiction. Petitioner's lawyer Fawzia Karim Firoze opposed the Deputy Attorney General's argument, saying that the bench could hear this matter as it had earlier passed an order on this issue.
During the hearing, the HC bench expressed dissatisfaction as some media have published the Rapid Action Battalion's progress report on the Sagar-Runi murder case before it was submitted to the HC.
DAG Amit Talkder told the court that he did not give the progress report to the media and he does not know how media got a hand on the report.
The HC bench said it did not see any fault on the part of the media, as the duty of journalist is to pursue news.
Somehow, the probe report reached newsmen and they did their job, the HC bench added.
Advocate Fawzia told reporters that she would apply to the Chief Justice so that he could instructs the HC bench to hear Tanvir's petition.
On March 2, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) submitted a progress report on the Sagar-Runi murder case in affidavit form to the Attorney General Office.
According to the report, two unidentified people were involved in the murder.
Khondker Shafiqul Alam, an additional superintendent of RAB, also Investigative Officer (IO), who conducted the inquiry, however, said in the report that at least two unknown people were involved in the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.
On November 14, 2019, the High Court in its observation said that success of the RAB would fade away to some extent if it couldn't unearth the motive behind the murder of journalist couple Sagar-Runi and failed to arrest the offenders to put them on trial.
Tanvir, an official of an English medium school in Dhaka, earlier submitted the petition to the HC for scrapping trial proceedings against him in the case.
The HC granted bail to Tanvir Rahman in the double murder case on March 8, 2015.
Sagar, news editor at the private TV channel Maasranga, and his wife Runi, a senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed in the early hours of February 11, 2012 at their rented flat in the capital's West Razabazar.
After an investigation by Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police, Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) started probing the murder on April 18, 2012.
RAB and other agencies have taken more than 71dates from the trial court concerned for completing the probe into the murder.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Viral names on social media to be probed
Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from BD, 9 other nations
India's coronavirus cases rise to 28, including 16 Italians
HC orders return of VP Nur’s passport
Coaching centres to be legalized
BNP raises question about independence of judiciary
HC drops Sagar-Runi murder case hearing from cause list
New gas field found in Cumilla


Latest News
Global growth to dip below last year's rate: IMF chief
Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden
Bangladesh eyes more investment, trade with image boost: FM
BNP demands deferment of CCC polls
BGB can't avert responsibility in Khagrachhari deaths:NHRC
3 committees in each district formed to check coronavirus: Minister
Judge's transfer an ominous sign for judiciary, rule of law: TIB
College student found hanging
Housewife 'kills self' jumping into flame
New gas field discovered in Cumilla
Most Read News
Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Suddhananda Mahathero passes away
Ship-breaking industry: Emerging sector of economy
Why transfer of Pirojpur district judge unlawful, asks HC
Top Berlin film fest prize for Iranian director
India to lift onion export ban on March 15
Tigers seal ODI series trouncing Zimbabwe in nail biting match
Gonoforum dissolves central committee amid brawl
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft