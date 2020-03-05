Video
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:49 AM
Home Front Page

MP-BIWTA tug-of-war over power plant eviction drive

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) continued its eviction drives for the second consecutive day, on Wednesday, at Charwashpur's Maisha Power Plant, which was established on the occupied river land by ruling Awami League lawmaker Aslamul Haque of Dhaka-14.
The BIWTA on Wednesday conducted the eviction drive at Charwashpur, confluence of the Buriganga and Turag rivers, near the Bashila bridge of Mohammadpur.
During the eviction drive led by Joint Director of BIWTA AKM Arif Uddin, also in charge of the Dhaka River Port, the authority has demolished around 38 unauthorized establishments including a portion of Maisha Power Plant.
Arif Uddin told the daily Observer that the unauthorized establishments, which were on Wednesday, are the parts of Maisha Power Plant.
During the eviction drives, Aslamul Haque was also present there and tried to suspend the drive against his plant by managing the authorities concerned. However, the drive continued.
During the drive, Aslamul Haque told reporters that the establishments, which were demolished, and the land he owned legally.
"I have 'no objection letter' from BIWTA
against the land. But, I can't understand why BITWA is operating the eviction drive," he said, adding that the authority should stop the drive and it should conduct a joint survey comprising the representatives of the High Court and the Shipping Ministry on the properties.
Aslam said, "The authority hasn't shown me the joint survey report. BIWTA is operating the eviction drive only based on their own survey and they are doing this without giving me any prior notice."
Executive Magistrate of BIWTA Habibur Rahman Hakim said, "We are conducting this eviction following the directives of the High Court. The court asked us to follow the CS map and conduct eviction drives against the unauthorized infrastructures established on the river lands."
"When the BIWTA survey was conducted earlier, Aslamul Haque was also present," he added.
In reply to a query about filing case against Aslamul Haque for occupying river lands, the magistrate said, "We don't file any case against river occupiers. But, the expenditure of the eviction drive will be realized from the river grabbers.
Regarding the land occupied by the lawmaker, BIWTA Joint Director AKM Arif Uddin said that it was a cannel. According to the Wetland Conservation Act, 2000, there is no option of filling up the lands of a river or a cannel. It is a punishable offense."
Regarding the BIWTA's no objection certificate that Aslamul Haque claimed, Arif Uddin said, "We haven't given any 'no objection certificate' the place where the eviction drive is being operated. He was given the NOC for constructing a pipeline jetty to bring furnished oil. That was not given for the extended space. The lawmaker has grabbed the extended river lands."
He also said, "Following the directive of the Shipping Ministry and in coordination of Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka and other related bodies, the place was identified. With the comprehensive decision, the eviction drive was started from Tuesday."
He also informed that the eviction drive will be continued on March 10 and 11.


