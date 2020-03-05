Video
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:49 AM
Ex-MP Awal accuses Minister Rezaul of indulging in graft

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

A day after his bail in corruption cases, former Awami League MP from Pirojpur-1 constituency AKM Awal on Wednesday brought corruption allegations against Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim.
Awal, also president of district Awami League, made the allegations at a press conference at the party office at noon.
District and Sessions Judge Abdul Mannan was stand released on Tuesday
within four hours after he rejected the bail petition of Awal and his wife Lyla Parveen in three separate graft cases.
Later, acting district and sessions judge Nahid Nasrin granted them bail for two months following a review petition filed by the accused.
Awal alleged that the minister influenced judge Abdul Mannan for not granting his bail.
The former MP also alleged that Rezaul Karim is undermining party's dedicated leaders and choosing those involved in the politics of BNP and Jamaat for different posts.
He has also grabbed a contract work of Tk 100 crore involving his brothers in contract work illegally, he said. "Besides, the minister gave job to GK Shamim after taking three cars as gift from him."
Awal also accused Rezaul Karim of resorting to falsehood about his participation in the Liberation War when he was only nine years old in 1971.
Contacted, the minister termed the allegations against him false and fabricated.     -UNB


