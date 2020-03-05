SCBA Secy Khokon wants Law Minister to quit





Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), on Wednesday demanded resignation of Law Minister Anisul Haque for instant withdrawal of Pirojpur District and Sessions Judge Abdul Mannan.Khokon, a pro-BNP lawyer, made the demand at a press conference held on Wednesday at the SCBA auditorium. BNP-backed lawyers, SCBA Senior Vice President Abdul Baten, Treasurer Md Imam Hossain, AssistantSecretary Sharif U Ahmed, Executive Committee members Kazi Akter Hossain and Mohammad Osman Chowdhury were present at the press conference.However, SCBA's President AM Amin Uddin, a pro-government lawyer, and others were not present at the conference.Mahbub Uddin Khokon, also joint secretary general of BNP, demanded departmental action against the secretaries of both divisions of the Law Ministry.Khokon claimed that the Law Ministry has issued the stand-release order due to interference of the law minister. It's an open interference in the judiciary violating the spirit of separation of the judiciary.