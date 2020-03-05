Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:49 AM
latest
Home Front Page

debate over pirojpur judge’s withdrawal

SCBA Secy Khokon wants Law Minister to quit

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), on Wednesday demanded resignation of Law Minister Anisul Haque for instant withdrawal of Pirojpur District and Sessions Judge Abdul Mannan.
Khokon, a pro-BNP lawyer, made the demand at a press conference held on Wednesday at the SCBA auditorium. BNP-backed lawyers, SCBA Senior Vice President Abdul Baten, Treasurer Md Imam Hossain, Assistant
Secretary Sharif U Ahmed, Executive Committee members Kazi Akter Hossain and Mohammad Osman Chowdhury were present at the press conference.
However, SCBA's President AM Amin Uddin, a pro-government lawyer, and others were not present at the conference.
Mahbub Uddin Khokon, also joint secretary general of BNP, demanded departmental action against the secretaries of both divisions of the Law Ministry.




Khokon claimed that the Law Ministry has issued the stand-release order due to interference of the law minister. It's an open interference in the judiciary violating the spirit of separation of the judiciary.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Viral names on social media to be probed
Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from BD, 9 other nations
India's coronavirus cases rise to 28, including 16 Italians
HC orders return of VP Nur’s passport
Coaching centres to be legalized
BNP raises question about independence of judiciary
HC drops Sagar-Runi murder case hearing from cause list
New gas field found in Cumilla


Latest News
Global growth to dip below last year's rate: IMF chief
Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden
Bangladesh eyes more investment, trade with image boost: FM
BNP demands deferment of CCC polls
BGB can't avert responsibility in Khagrachhari deaths:NHRC
3 committees in each district formed to check coronavirus: Minister
Judge's transfer an ominous sign for judiciary, rule of law: TIB
College student found hanging
Housewife 'kills self' jumping into flame
New gas field discovered in Cumilla
Most Read News
Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Suddhananda Mahathero passes away
Ship-breaking industry: Emerging sector of economy
Why transfer of Pirojpur district judge unlawful, asks HC
Top Berlin film fest prize for Iranian director
India to lift onion export ban on March 15
Tigers seal ODI series trouncing Zimbabwe in nail biting match
Gonoforum dissolves central committee amid brawl
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft