Judge transferred to avoid chaos: Law Minister





The Judge did very impolite and rude behaviour with lawyers during the hearing on a bail petition of the District Awami League president and former lawmaker AKMA Awal and his wife, Law Minister said.

The Law Minister made the comment at a press briefing at his office at

Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital.

Earlier, on Tuesday judge Abdul Mannan was instantly removed from his position in the Pirojpur court after he had sent local former AL lawmaker AKMA Awal and his wife Laila Parvin to jail rejecting their bail pleas in a graft cases filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The incident created huge controversy. In such a situation, the Law Ministry convened a press briefing to explain the situation.

The Law Minister said Awami League President and his wife went to the Pirojpur District and Sessions judge to seek bail.

When the bail was sought, the judge made very 'impolite and rude' behaviour with their lawyers. In such a situation, all the lawyers of Pirojpur Bar instantly decided to boycott the court.

"As a hue and cry was going on inside the courtroom there, people came out and took to the street. In order to control the situation, the Ministry of Law ordered to transfer (stand release) the judge immediately," he said.

Anisul Huq said: "Let me say about one thing clearly. It's the jurisdiction of the court to grant or reject bail. But, if the court creates an untoward situation making something undesirable, then question arises whether the law and order are properly maintained or not. "

"In light of that situation, steps have been taken. In order to calm down the situation, bail was granted to Pirojpur District AL President and his wife later on. I don't think any deviation from the rule of law has taken place here."

When his attention was drawn to the demand of his resignation by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Secretary Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, the Law Minister said, "He can raise many demands. But, I can say that he has blamed me without knowing about the incident fully. I'll take steps if he goes beyond his limitations."

Asked whether the lawyers were responsible for creating the untoward situation, Anisul Huq said: "I don't want to say anymore about it. I want to remain impartial as long as I receive detail information about the situation."

Asked whether an accused could put pressure on the court creating an untoward situation inside the courtroom, Anisul Huq said he doesn't want to talk about the merit of the case.

















