Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:49 AM
Home Front Page

debate over pirojpur judge’s withdrawal

HC questions legality  of govt action

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday asked the Law and Justice Division Secretary of the Law Ministry to explain why the legality of a government decision to stand release of Pirojpur District and Sessions Judge Abdul Mannan should not be declared illegal.
The bench asked the authority to reply the rule within a week, fixing its next hearing date on March 11.
A Bench of Justice Tariq Ul Hakim and Justice Iqbal Karim issued the rule as
suo motu following three reports published in different newspapers in connection with the withdrawal of Pirojpur District and Sessions Judge Abdul Mannan.
Supreme Court lawyer Dr Yunus Ali Akand and Abdul Kayum placed the newspaper reports before the HC bench.
Instantly, the HC has taken opinion on the matter from senior lawyer and former attorney general AF Hasan Arif.
During the hearing, Yunus Ali Akand told the HC that withdrawal of the Judge Abdul Mannan is an instance of interference in the independence of judiciary and contradictory to the spirit of the separation of judiciary.
On Tuesday, Judge Abdul Mannan was instantly removed from Pirojpur after he sent local former AL lawmaker AKMA Awal and his wife Laila Parvin to jail, rejecting their bail pleas in graft cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).


« PreviousNext »

