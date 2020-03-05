$59m more  US assistance for Rohingyas

The United States has declared more than $59 million dollars in additional humanitarian assistance for Rohingyas living in Bangladesh along with the Bangladeshi living in the adjoining areas of the Rohingya camps.

"We will also continue to call on Myanmar to create the conditions that would ensure voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of Rohingyas, based on the consent of those who have been forcibly displaced," said the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller at a press briefing on Wednesday at American Centre.