Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:48 AM
GPH Ispat sponsored 2-day Media Cup Cricket tournament begins

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 4: The GPH Ispat-sponsored 'Media Cup Cricket Tournament 2020' organised by TV Journalist Association Chittagong (TJAC) started at MA Aziz Stadium on Wednesday.
Speaking as the chief guest, City Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin said journalist organisations often organise such sports event though they face difficult professional duties. This led a get-together of them. This is a commendable initiative in the field of sports. He thanked GPH
Ispat for sponsoring the event.
Speaking as the special guest, Mohammed Almas Shimul, Additional Managing Director of GPH Ispat, thanked the journalist and said, "GPH Ispat is proud to sponsor such event. He assures that such cooperation and involvement will continue in the future as well."
Presided over by TJAC President NasiruddinTota, Latifa Ansari Runa, General Secretary of the organisation gave welcomed the speech.
Chittagong Press Club president Ali Abbas, General Secretary Chowdhury Farid, also spoke at the event. Senior Vice President Salauddin Reza, Vice President Manjurul Quader Manju, Joint Secretary Nazrul Islam, former CUJ General Secretary Hassan Ferdous, TV Camera Journalist
Association President Enam Haider were also present there. TV journalist Anupam Sheel anchored the program.


